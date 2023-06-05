Sydney
Vinnies Mosman

  • Shopping
  • Mosman
Clothes on a rack at Vinnies
Photograph: Vinnies Mosman
Time Out says

Mosman Vinnies is for the well heeled (and those who want to be, but don't want to pay full price)

It’s generally thought that op shops in affluent suburbs will provide the best designer goods, and Vinnies Mosman is no exception. 

One of Sydney’s most well-heeled suburbs, it’s not surprising that the donations regularly include luxury finds, or quality fabrics. In our expeditions, we’ve stumbled across fur coats (both real and faux), 100 percent wool jumpers, a Y’s by Yohji Yamamoto dress, and brand new Elk Sandals for a ridiculous $15. Other items on offer include coloured glassware, accessories and men’s workwear. 

However, what sets Vinnies Mosman aside from the rest, is the hub of op shops that surround it. Along the strip from Mosman to Neutral Bay, you’ll find three Lifelines (Mosman, Cremorne and Neutral Bay) as well as a Red Cross and second Vinnies, so grab a coffee from Roastville, a baked good from Berkelo and make a day of it.

Want more? Check out our list of the best op shops in Sydney. 

Written by
Holly Edwards

Details

Address:
10 Spit Rd
Mosman
Sydney
2088
Contact:
View Website
02 9960 1030
Opening hours:
Mon-Sat 9am-5pm; Sun 10am-4pm
