A guide to Mosman

This North Shore suburb is a millionaire's playground, but you don't have to be cashed-up to find reasons aplenty to visit

The suburb that spreads down from Military Road to the harbour may be known as a northside haven for moneyed families with big houses and bigger SUVs, but Mosman has more to offer than a look at how the other half lives.

For starters, the area named for its original owner, Archibald Mosman, is home to Taronga Zoo, one of Australia's greatest animal attractions. The tranquil waters of Balmoral Beach are another major drawcard, with its sheltered position in the harbour making it ideal for open water swimming and paddleboarding. Mosman also features a lively restaurant and boutique retail scene, most of which you'll find along Military Road – we suggest starting the day with corn fritters at Avenue Road before enjoying a bit of window shopping.

