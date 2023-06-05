Time Out says

Vinnies Newtown is back and better than ever after receiving a much-needed facelift in late 2022. Perfectly curated, exceptionally clean and with a great array of men’s and womenswear alike, you’re unlikely to leave here empty-handed.

The ideal spot for a Mardi Gras outfit, fun Christmas sweater or Halloween look, Vinnies Newtown has an epic window display for every occasion, and more options to pique your costume curiosity once you step foot inside.

Our most recent visit provided an Acne-inspired drawstring poplin mini skirt for $25, while or all the shoppers on a slightly bigger budget, we spied Marithé & François Girbaud boots for $200. For reference, these beauties generally retail around the $1000 mark. Bargain.