Vinnies Newtown

Street view of Vinnies Newtown
Photograph: Keith Saunders
Time Out says

Vinnies Newtown is full of bargain treasures

Vinnies Newtown is back and better than ever after receiving a much-needed facelift in late 2022. Perfectly curated, exceptionally clean and with a great array of men’s and womenswear alike, you’re unlikely to leave here empty-handed.

The ideal spot for a Mardi Gras outfit, fun Christmas sweater or Halloween look, Vinnies Newtown has an epic window display for every occasion, and more options to pique your costume curiosity once you step foot inside.

Our most recent visit provided an Acne-inspired drawstring poplin mini skirt for $25, while or all the shoppers on a slightly bigger budget, we spied Marithé & François Girbaud boots for $200. For reference, these beauties generally retail around the $1000 mark. Bargain.

Keen to keep exploring? Check out our area guide to Newtown and then keep thrifting at one of the best op shops in Sydney

Written by
Holly Edwards

Details

Address:
187 King Street
Newtown
Sydney
2042
Contact:
View Website
(02) 9557 1996
Opening hours:
Mon-Wed, 10am-6pm, Thurs-Fri, 10am-7pm, Sat, 9.30am-6pm, Sun, 10am-5pm
