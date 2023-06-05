Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Wayside Op Shop

  • Shopping
  • Potts Point
  1. Photograph: Anna Kucera
    Photograph: Anna Kucera
    PreviousNext
    /16
  2. Photograph: Anna Kucera
    Photograph: Anna Kucera
    PreviousNext
    /16
  3. Photograph: Anna Kucera
    Photograph: Anna Kucera
    PreviousNext
    /16
  4. Photograph: Anna Kucera
    Photograph: Anna Kucera
    PreviousNext
    /16
  5. Photograph: Anna Kucera
    Photograph: Anna Kucera
    PreviousNext
    /16
  6. Photograph: Anna Kucera
    Photograph: Anna Kucera
    PreviousNext
    /16
  7. Photograph: Anna Kucera
    Photograph: Anna Kucera
    PreviousNext
    /16
  8. Photograph: Anna Kucera
    Photograph: Anna Kucera
    PreviousNext
    /16
  9. Photograph: Anna Kucera
    Photograph: Anna Kucera
    PreviousNext
    /16
  10. Photograph: Anna Kucera
    Photograph: Anna Kucera
    PreviousNext
    /16
  11. Photograph: Anna Kucera
    Photograph: Anna Kucera
    PreviousNext
    /16
  12. Photograph: Anna Kucera
    Photograph: Anna Kucera
    PreviousNext
    /16
  13. Photograph: Anna Kucera
    Photograph: Anna Kucera
    PreviousNext
    /16
  14. Photograph: Anna Kucera
    Photograph: Anna Kucera
    PreviousNext
    /16
  15. Photograph: Anna Kucera
    Photograph: Anna Kucera
    PreviousNext
    /16
  16. Photograph: Anna Kucera
    Photograph: Anna Kucera
    PreviousNext
    /16
Advertising

Time Out says

Wayside Chapel Op Shop is a Sydney institution

The Wayside Chapel is a Sydney institution, providing services and support to Sydney’s homeless population for more than 50 years. On average, the charity provides over 320 meals and 45 changes of clothes to those in need (among other services). So, when you shop at the Wayside Op Shop you know you’re helping them create a better experience for those in need. 

Exceptionally priced, Wayside has a $5 rack for shoppers on a budget. We’ve picked up a Uniqlo merino wool knit from this rack, while other items on offer include denim jackets and pre-loved tees. 

With donations from the Uber-chic residents of Potts Point and Kings Cross, we’ve spotted new Ugg Slippers for just $20 and a silk Sandro Dress for the wild sum of $120. Plus, an abundance of knee-high leather boots and other glam pieces that will ensure you’re the sartorial showstopper of the Inner East.

If you’re a merch collector, or need a caffeine hit after traipsing through the store, you can head next door to the Wayside Chapel Low Cost Cafe where you can grab a coffee and some cute tees and totes for a good cause. 

Want more? Here's our guide to the best op shops in Sydney.

Written by
Holly Edwards

Details

Address:
31 Hughes Street
Potts Point
Sydney
2011
Contact:
View Website
(02) 9581 9127
Opening hours:
Mon-Sat - 9am-4pm, Sun-10am-3pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.