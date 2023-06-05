Time Out says

The Wayside Chapel is a Sydney institution, providing services and support to Sydney’s homeless population for more than 50 years. On average, the charity provides over 320 meals and 45 changes of clothes to those in need (among other services). So, when you shop at the Wayside Op Shop you know you’re helping them create a better experience for those in need.

Exceptionally priced, Wayside has a $5 rack for shoppers on a budget. We’ve picked up a Uniqlo merino wool knit from this rack, while other items on offer include denim jackets and pre-loved tees.

With donations from the Uber-chic residents of Potts Point and Kings Cross, we’ve spotted new Ugg Slippers for just $20 and a silk Sandro Dress for the wild sum of $120. Plus, an abundance of knee-high leather boots and other glam pieces that will ensure you’re the sartorial showstopper of the Inner East.

If you’re a merch collector, or need a caffeine hit after traipsing through the store, you can head next door to the Wayside Chapel Low Cost Cafe where you can grab a coffee and some cute tees and totes for a good cause.