Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Wayside Chapel Cafe

  • Things to do
  • Potts Point
Visitors at the Wayside Chapel
Visitors at the Wayside Chapel
Advertising

Time Out says

Wayside Chapel in Potts Point is a living community heart

Each morning between 9 and 11am, Wayside offer a breakfast program for Sydney’s homeless. The city’s street lifers aren’t cooked for but there’s a fully operational kitchen so they can help themselves to coffee and cereal. There are always volunteers around to hang out with or chew the fat with. On Saturdays and Sundays, community volunteers serve porridge, toast, eggs and cereal. Wayside Chapel invites anyone who needs it to come in and have a feed – whether it’s the homeless or folks just down on their luck, they don’t ask questions.

If you'd like to volunteer, you can get more information right here

Head next to door to get some threads at the Wayside Op Shop.

Maya Skidmore
Written by
Maya Skidmore

Details

Address:
29 Hughes St
Potts Point
Sydney
2011
Contact:
View Website
02 9358 6577
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.