Andrew Boy Charlton Pool

A $10 million refurbishment in the 2010s made this harbourside pool an even better place for inner-city swimming than it already was. Its surrounds were a popular bathing spot since long before the British arrived, and public sea baths first opened here in 1860. In the early 1920s, famous Aussie swimmer Andrew ‘Boy’ Charlton achieved many of his triumphs here – such as beating European champ Arne Borg – and setting a new world record in the process – when he was just 16 years old.



Today, the baths offer an eight-lane, heated 50m pool, learners’ and toddlers’ pools, a sundeck and Oh Boy café. The complex also houses yoga classes and more. The pool’s harbourside edges are glazed, allowing swimmers unparalleled views across the sparkling bay. After a dip, meander through the Botanic Gardens and around the harbour's edge towards the Sydney Opera House.