The dreamy café found at the Andrew Boy Charlton Pool is reopening with a fresh look, waterside dining and bottomless brunch

Oh Boy, the dreamy café found at Sydney's beloved harbourside pool – the Andrew Boy Charlton – is reopening this Friday, September 1 just in time for spring with a fresh look, a load of new offerings and bottomless brunch. Oh boy, indeed.

Operated by the Bird and Bear group (also Foys Kirribilli, Mosman Rowing Club) this waterside gem is located right by the Botanic Gardens and boasts views of the idyllic pool and pristine harbour.

Breakfast hits include the chickpea breakfast bowl with falafel, green tahini, poached eggs, mixed leaves, pickles and yoghurt; sourdough crumpets with whipped ricotta and honey butter; and Oh Boy’s bacon and egg roll with Kewpie and hot barbecue sauce on a milk bun.

For lunch, there are crowd-pleasers like a classic cheeseburger with and an Angus beef patty, American cheese, pickles and a side of fries; chicken schnitzel with lemon caper butter and kaleslaw; and a grilled veg panini with eggplant, roast capsicum, pesto, stracciatella and rocket.

Poolside dining is now available every day. Snagged a coveted lounge chair by the pool on the weekend? You can order off the QR code and get your meal delivered to you (and not lose your seat).

Plus, Oh Boy is now offering bottomless brunch on Fridays to Sundays. Think free flowing Mimosas, sparkling and rosé matched with a five-course feast for $78 per person.

We say head down to swim laps, and then hit up Oh Boy afterwards for a feed.

Read on for our original write-up of the café from 2012.

There's something immensely satisfying about eating a toasted cheese sandwich while you watch people powering up and down the pool. The Andrew 'Boy' Charlton pool is incredibly picturesque with views of the harbour bridge, built straight on the water near the Botanical Gardens. The café is elevated above the pool with big umbrellas to beat the heat and absolutely sensational views. This is a strictly casual affair and best at breakfast for scrambled eggs on sourdough and some pretty damn decent coffee. The café can be hired out for parties and functions – a great way to get all the view without the big figures at high-end restaurants.

