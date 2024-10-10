Subscribe
Bondi icebergs pool At Bondi Icebergs Dining
Photograph: Anna Kucera
  • Sport and fitness | Pools
  • Bondi Beach
  • Recommended

Bondi Icebergs Pool

Bondi Icebergs Pool has got to be the most iconic ocean pool in the whole world, right?

Alice Ellis
Written by Alice Ellis
Sydney Editor
Time Out says

It’s the most photographed ocean pool in Australia – at Sydney’s most famous beach – which makes the 50-metre saltwater pool a popular spot for sunbathers and a bottleneck spot on the Bondi to Coogee coastal walk.

The baths have been a landmark of Bondi for 90 years, and if you want to become a member of the oldest winter swimming club in Australia you must swim three Sundays a month for a period of five years.

Luckily, for those who just want a little taster of the active lifestyle synonymous with the suburb, it’s only $9 for casual entry for adults (and $6 for children).

Hungry after your swim? Here's our guide to Bondi's best restaurants.

Time for a cheeky tipple? Check out Bondi's best bars.

Details

Address
1 Notts Ave
Bondi
Sydney
2026
Price:
$6.50
Opening hours:
Mon-Wed & Fri 6am-6.30pm; Sat, Sun 6.30am-6.30pm (closed for cleaning on Thu)
