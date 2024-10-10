It’s the most photographed ocean pool in Australia – at Sydney’s most famous beach – which makes the 50-metre saltwater pool a popular spot for sunbathers and a bottleneck spot on the Bondi to Coogee coastal walk.

The baths have been a landmark of Bondi for 90 years, and if you want to become a member of the oldest winter swimming club in Australia you must swim three Sundays a month for a period of five years.

Luckily, for those who just want a little taster of the active lifestyle synonymous with the suburb, it’s only $9 for casual entry for adults (and $6 for children).

