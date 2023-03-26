Sydney
Timeout

cocktails At Bondi Icebergs Dining
Photograph: Anna Kucera

The best bars in Bondi

Because you can only spend so long at the beach before you start to get thirsty

Avril Treasure
Written by
Avril Treasure
Based on Instagram posts alone, you'd be forgiven for thinking Bondi was only about sunrise yoga, surfing and high-intensity cardio sessions. But this beachfront 'burb also possesses an ace collection of bars for when the only exercise you want to be doing is bending the elbow. 

Want to burn some cash while you're feeling carefree? Check out our guide to the best shopping in Bondi.

Keen to keep the party going? Head to one of the 50 best bars in Sydney.

Where to drink in Bondi

Icebergs Dining Room and Bar
Photograph: Nikki To

1. Icebergs Dining Room and Bar

  • Restaurants
  • Bondi Beach

Few pleasures come close to sipping a Spritz the colour of a Balinese sunset at this oh-so-Sydney institution, while you stare out at the deep blue hues of the Pacific down below. You pay for the privilege, but why the heck wouldn't you? And a drink, after all, is cheaper than a meal in the restaurant. Go on, treat yourself.

Neighbourhood
Anna Kucera

2. Neighbourhood

  • Restaurants
  • Bondi Beach
  • price 1 of 4

Pull up a pew at this no-frills boozer, and you'll feel like a local in absolutely no time. They take the cocktails seriously and the jaffles are tops. The name says it all, really.

The Stuffed Beaver
Credit: Daniel Boud

3. The Stuffed Beaver

  • Bars
  • Bondi

There aren't all that many places you can score a proper Bloody Caesar in the Harbour City, or proper poutine for that matter. You can snag both at the Beaver, and we'll happily drink to that.

Can Cava Pintxos and Wine
Photograph: Anna Kucera

4. Can Cava Pintxos and Wine

  • Restaurants
  • Spanish
  • Bondi Beach
  • price 1 of 4

A seat at this tiny corner tapas joint will take you right back to the days of that treasured Spanish holiday, when the sangria flowed freely and the parade of olives, croquettes, cheese and cured meat never seemed to end.

Bondi Bowling Club

6. Bondi Bowling Club

  • Bars
  • Bondi North

After the Bondi Bowling Club received the fairy godmother treatment from the team behind Panama House and Corner House, suddenly we had big picnic tables shaded by umbrellas, a breezy terrace and a low-lit 1930s clubhouse to hang out in on weekends. 

Hotel Ravesis
Photograph: Nikki To

7. Hotel Ravesis

  • Bars
  • Bondi Beach
  • price 2 of 4

This beachfront pleasure palace has been ground zero for many a rollicking Sunday session for three decades. And after a luxe facelift in 2016, she's looking better than ever and ready to roll for at least three decades more.

The Shop
Photographer: Anna Kucera

9. The Shop

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Bondi Beach

The army of regulars at this café and wine bar is fiercely loyal, perhaps because they know that snagging a spot in the wardrobe-sized place at peak hour feels like winning the lotto.

The Corner House

10. The Corner House

  • Bars
  • Bondi

This chic restaurant-cum-bar has commanded the corner of Denham Street and Bondi Road for years, and remains a laid-back locale for wine-driven adventures.

Bondi Hardware
Credit: Daniel Boud

12. Bondi Hardware

  • Bars
  • Bondi Beach

Hardware was one of the first spots in Bondi to tackle the 'creative share plates and solid cocktails in industrial surrounds' brief, and it has stood the test of the time on Hall Street for getting it right.

The Beach Road Hotel

13. The Beach Road Hotel

  • Bars
  • Bondi Beach
  • price 1 of 4

A big night at the Beachy is pretty much a Sydney rite of passage, so if you haven't gotten amongst it yet, it's probably time to tick that box. And if you have, you know it's just as rewarding for a quiet beer and a game of pool. 

Need to walk it off?

