Few pleasures come close to sipping a Spritz the colour of a Balinese sunset at this oh-so-Sydney institution, while you stare out at the deep blue hues of the Pacific down below. You pay for the privilege, but why the heck wouldn't you? And a drink, after all, is cheaper than a meal in the restaurant. Go on, treat yourself.
Based on Instagram posts alone, you'd be forgiven for thinking Bondi was only about sunrise yoga, surfing and high-intensity cardio sessions. But this beachfront 'burb also possesses an ace collection of bars for when the only exercise you want to be doing is bending the elbow.
