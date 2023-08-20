Time Out says

The fun and free FIFA Fan Festival will run in the centre of Sydney city for the whole month of the Women's World Cup

When a big sporting event comes to town, so does a big buzzy vibe – and during the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, nowhere (except perhaps the stadiums) will be more vibey than Tumbalong Park, where the FIFA Fan Festival will be held. This all-ages fest will kick off on the same day as the Cup, on July 20, at 4pm.

From the Festival base, you’ll be able to watch every single Women’s World Cup (WWC) game (for free) while choosing from a selection of delicious food and drink, including a Josh Niland creation (the Sydney Tuna Cheeseburger), and a barbecue prepared by leading Indigenous Australia native food chef Sharon Winsor.

A different act will perform each day, including Jessica Mauboy; Jack River; Mia Wra; and Jacoténe. There will be a FIFA Museum. And, a Football Playground – complete with activities and drills, like accuracy tests, football golf, football snooker, penalty shoot-outs and even skill clinics.

“We invite everyone to come and experience football, music, entertainment, local culture, food and games in a diverse and welcoming environment at the atmospheric Tumbalong Park,” says FIFA Chief Women’s Football Officer, Sarai Bareman.

So even if you can’t get tickets to the actual WWC matches, you can get around it. Note that the Fan Festival is open at different times each day – and the times for each date are noted below. Find out more over here.

The Fan Festival is put on by FIFA and Destination NSW.

To try to get tickets to the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, take a look over here.

