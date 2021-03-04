Work it out with these fitness classes outside the Sydney Opera House

Are you in need of some inspiration to get your body moving? Maybe a change of scenery for your next yoga break or sweat session? How does rocking a downward dog down at Circular Quay, as the morning sun creeps over the white sails of the Opera House, sound? Wanna build your body of steel by the heavy metal of the Sydney Harbour Bridge?

After tickets were snapped up faster than you can shake a tail feather for the Opera House’s free outdoor dance classes, the crew are keeping it pumping by offering a range of fitness classes in March and April. Expert coaches from Virgin Active are leading the sessions, including high intensity interval training (HIIT), yoga and Pilates on the Eastern Podium at the top of the Opera House’s Monumental Steps, and on the Northern Broadwalk with sweeping views of the harbour.

Running daily at 7am, with additional evening slots at 6pm on selected evenings, the classes are $25 a hit and are suitable for all fitness levels. Starting on Tuesday, March 9, they run until April 1. On Saturdays, special 60-minute classes will blend HIIT, yoga and Pilates together for a unique, full-body workout, while yoga enthusiasts will have the option of a longer 75-minute practice on Sundays. View the full schedule here. Bookings are essential, and you can make one here.

Looking for more out of the box workouts? Check out these unusual fitness classes in Sydney.