If you’re the kind of person who constantly blames being time-poor to avoid the gym or going for a run, then we’ve got the workout for you. Exolt EMS in Drummoyne (and soon, Neutral Bay) has taken charge in bringing this European exercise technology to Sydneysiders, and it's changing the way we look at exercising. EMS training (that’s Electro Muscle Stimulation for the newbies) is a cutting-edge shortcut to rock-hard abs and a butt you could bounce a coin off.
EMS training works by sending tiny electric pulses through your muscles as you work out in a specially designed suit. The suit is sprayed down with water to help the electricity conduct, then is strapped to your body like a form-fitting life jacket. Believe us when we say, this training is no joke.