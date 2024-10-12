Subscribe
Let's Go Surfing
Photograph: Supplied
  • Sport and fitness
  • Bondi North

How about learning to surf on one of the most famous beaches in the world? They have a range of courses to suit all levels

Alice Ellis
Written by Alice Ellis
Editor in Chief, Australia
Time Out says

Surfing a wave at Bondi Beach should be on everyone’s bucket list. This reputable school was started by Brenda Miley sout of the back of a Kombi van in the mid-nineties as a way to encourage more women into surfing. Cut to the next millennium and the surf school is going strong, having taught thousands of women – as well as kids and everyone else – how to surf.

The highly skilled instructors provide a range of different beginners' courses, depending on your goals and availability – from group lessons, to private lessons, six-week courses, kids' lessons and women's courses. 

You'll of course learn the essentials: safety, paddling and how to catch a wave. At one of the most famous beaches in the world, which is renowned for its nice (but not crazy-big) waves. Perfect for nervous first-timers.

There is also a Let's Go Surfing at Maroubra Beach and in Byron Bay.

Details

Address
128 Ramsgate Ave
Bondi
Sydney
2026
Price:
Various
Opening hours:
Office & phone enquiries/bookings Mon-Sun 9am-5pm
