Surfing a wave at Bondi Beach should be on everyone’s bucket list. This reputable school was started by Brenda Miley sout of the back of a Kombi van in the mid-nineties as a way to encourage more women into surfing. Cut to the next millennium and the surf school is going strong, having taught thousands of women – as well as kids and everyone else – how to surf.

The highly skilled instructors provide a range of different beginners' courses, depending on your goals and availability – from group lessons, to private lessons, six-week courses, kids' lessons and women's courses.

You'll of course learn the essentials: safety, paddling and how to catch a wave. At one of the most famous beaches in the world, which is renowned for its nice (but not crazy-big) waves. Perfect for nervous first-timers.

There is also a Let's Go Surfing at Maroubra Beach and in Byron Bay.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.



Hungry after taking on the waves? Refuel at Bondi's best eateries.

Want more fun activities in Sydney? Here's our ultimate guide to everything you need to try in Sydney at least once in your life.

Here's our hub for the best things to do with kids in Sydney.