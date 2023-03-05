Time Out says

Train for free at the epic new One Playground Newtown, a gym space with nightclub vibes

One Playground Newtown began as a humble local fitness space but, following multi-million-dollar redevelopments and even a rebranding, the former Fitness Playground has transformed into one of the world’s most epic health and wellness facilities, One Playground. This gym-meets-gym space opens up this weekend, and to celebrate they're letting everyone go in and train for free (yes, free) from March 4 to 5.

The official ribbon cutting will happen at 8am, with the first 50 attendees scoring gifts from Four Pillars Gin. There will also be merch on offer from Mr Smith and Women’s Health, as well as other freebies, including complimentary juicy wellness shots.

Some of Australia’s best DJs will be playing live (from the gym’s in-built DJ booth at the top of a double staircase), to keep you pumped throughout your session. Because that’s the thing, it looks more like an epic nightclub than a gym.

A lot of gyms are pretty uninspiring spaces full of black equipment and machines, but One Playground Newtown has been designed to be as unique as the Newtown community, the sort of space you actually want to spend time in, says One Playground CEO Justin Ashley.

The ethereal greeny-blue and white palette gives you the sense that you’re training in the clouds. Even all the custom-designed equipment is white. The DJ booth syncs up with a huge grid of lighting that can change colour and pulse to the beat of each song.

The opening of the shiny new space coincides with Fitness Playground’s rebrand to One Playground – to reflect that the brand’s all-encompassing fitness, lifestyle and wellness offering.

