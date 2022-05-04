One Playground is Marrickville's freshest, swankiest gyms that has a 'Wellness Playground' at its heart and centre. Full of dreamy interiors, glowing wall features and a plethora of wellness features – including a red-lit sauna and an interactive, futuristic looking creche, this luxury fitness location is all about taking your wellness to the next level.
One Playground Marrickville
Time Out says
Dreamy interiors, glowing studios and vibrant exercise classes are the go at this luxury Marrickville gym
Details
