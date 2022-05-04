Sydney
Timeout

One Playground Marrickville

  • Sport and fitness
  • Marrickville
  1. Pilates equipment faces a glowing circular wall feature
    Photograph: Supplied/ Emily Whitehead
  2. A soft peach room full of curved windows and pink chairs around round white tables
    Photograph: Supplied/ Emily Whitehead
  3. The colourful and bright creche at Fitness Playground
    Photograph: Supplied/ Emily Whitehead
  4. A peach dressing area with soft blue footstools and pink hairdryers at the gym
    Photograph: Supplied/ Emily Whitehead
Time Out says

Dreamy interiors, glowing studios and vibrant exercise classes are the go at this luxury Marrickville gym

One Playground is Marrickville's freshest, swankiest gyms that has a 'Wellness Playground' at its heart and centre. Full of dreamy interiors, glowing wall features and a plethora of wellness features – including a red-lit sauna and an interactive, futuristic looking creche, this luxury fitness location is all about taking your wellness to the next level. 

Maya Skidmore
Written by
Maya Skidmore

Details

Address:
258-272
Illawarra Road
Marrickville
Sydney
2204
Contact:
View Website
(02) 9559 6615
