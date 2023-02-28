Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

One Playground Newtown

  • Sport and fitness
  • Erskineville
  1. A huge double white staircase.
    Photography: Supplied | One Playground Newtown
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. A white and blue gym space.
    Photography: Supplied | One Playground Newtown
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. A white and blue gym space.
    Photography: Supplied | One Playground Newtown entry
    PreviousNext
    /3
Advertising

Time Out says

A gym that looks more like a nightclub has just opened in Newtown

This gym began as a humble local fitness space but, following multi-million-dollar redevelopments and even a rebranding, the former Fitness Playground has transformed into one of the world’s most epic health and wellness facilities, One Playground. It opens on Saturday March 4, and to celebrate, everyone’s welcome to train there for free as part of an open weekend (March 4-5, 2023), which involves giveaways and live performances from some of Sydney’s best DJs. Find out more about the event, here.

One Playground Newtown doesn’t look like a gym – and that’s the point, says One Playground CEO Justin Ashley, the Australian Young Entrepreneur of the Year. A lot of gyms can be pretty uninspiring spaces full of black equipment and machines, but One Playground Newtown has been designed to be as unique as the Newtown community, and a space you actually want to spend time in. 

The ethereal greeny-blue and white palette gives you the sense that you’re training in the clouds. Even all the custom-designed equipment is white. There’s a DJ booth perched over the space, which syncs up with a huge grid of lighting that can change colours and pulse to the beat of each song. It's definitely more nightclub than fitness centre.

It looks swish, but memberships for One Playground (which give you access to all One Playgrounds, in Surry Hills, Marrickville and Newtown, and the 400 or so classes that run across the clubs) are ridiculously affordable. 

The opening of the shiny new space coincides with Fitness Playground’s rebrand to One Playground. Why the name change? Despite Fitness Playground’s success (it was named Best Boutique Gym in the World at the FIT Summit Awards in Singapore in 2022), Ashley says the rebrand was a logical evolution, because the brand offers a whole lot more than just ‘fitness’. One Playground offers an all-encompassing fitness, lifestyle and wellness concept.

According to the Global Wellness Institute, Australians spend almost $100 a week on their wellness. “In order to meet their fitness and wellness needs, many Australians carry a gym membership for weights and cardio, and then attend specialist studios for HIIT, spin, yoga and pilates. With classes often priced around $35 each, it’s [no wonder that people end up] investing well over $100 each week.

“One Playground’s unique offering will allow members to move away from holding various gym and studio memberships, combining them under one roof, with one affordable membership, without compromising on quality,” said Justin.

Each One Playground gym is as unique as the ‘New Newtown’ gym. For example, the curved natural textures at One Playground Marrickville make you feel like you’re stepping into a day spa in Mykonos. And One Playground Surry Hills has a 1920’s vintage vibe to suit the heritage building it’s in.

Find out more about Newtown and the other locations at oneplayground.com.au.

Prefer to move outside of the gym? Hit the trail on one of Sydney's best running routes. 

Written by
Alice Ellis

Details

Address:
Level 1, 672 King St
Newtown
Sydney
2043
Contact:
View Website

What’s on

One Playground Open Weekend

  • Gyms

One Playground Newtown began as a humble local fitness space but, following multi-million-dollar redevelopments and even a rebranding, the former Fitness Playground has transformed into one of the world’s most epic health and wellness facilities, One Playground. This gym-meets-gym space opens up this weekend, and to celebrate they're letting everyone go in and train for free (yes, free) from March 4 to 5. The official ribbon cutting will happen at 8am, with the first 50 attendees scoring gifts from Four Pillars Gin. There will also be merch on offer from Mr Smith and Women’s Health, as well as other freebies, including complimentary juicy wellness shots.  Some of Australia’s best DJs will be playing live (from the gym’s in-built DJ booth at the top of a double staircase), to keep you pumped throughout your session. Because that’s the thing, it looks more like an epic nightclub than a gym.  A lot of gyms are pretty uninspiring spaces full of black equipment and machines, but One Playground Newtown has been designed to be as unique as the Newtown community, the sort of space you actually want to spend time in, says One Playground CEO Justin Ashley.  The ethereal greeny-blue and white palette gives you the sense that you’re training in the clouds. Even all the custom-designed equipment is white. The DJ booth syncs up with a huge grid of lighting that can change colour and pulse to the beat of each song.  The opening of the shiny new space coincides with Fitness Playground’s rebr

Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

The best things in life are free.

Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!