Multidisciplinary designer Bob Barton, who owns the 60-seat Golden Age Cinema in the heritage-listed Paramount Building, transformed the seldom used, sundrenched rooftop of the same Surry Hills landmark into a bright, LA-inspired, multi-purpose gym that’s open to the elements, high up above Commonwealth Street.

Paramount Recreation Club is aims to provide a well-rounded health and fitness experience that takes physical but also mental and social health into account. It’d be a prime spot for a rooftop pool, but the building restrictions on the roof don't allow for that – instead, the space is designed to look like you’re poolside, without the water. White painted walls, green succulents and blue parasols give the space a holiday vibe.

“We wanted to create something that helped people in the ways that they needed,” says fitness and health director Jordan Ponder. “People need to be strong, posturally; they need to be fit; they need mobility; and they need stability. We have specialists in each different area – an ex-long jumper for conditioning, an ex-dancer with military experience for building strength.”

Their daily program caters to early risers, but there are lunchtime and evening classes for the commuting crowd. You can book online into yoga, pilates, boxing, skipping or meditation – as well as their signature class, the Paramount Workout, which is a program designed to combine three of the four pillars Ponder mentions into an hour-long session.

“In the Paramount Workout, we wanted to give people what they need in an hour or less. You can go through activation, strength and then onto a conditioning specialist to help you stretch out properly. The whole space is about an incremental progression to one’s health.”

They also have the Pavilion, a partially covered space with rowing machines, medicine balls, dumbbells and mats. The space can be sectioned off for multiple uses – from ‘rowski’ to vinyasa. There’s also a studio space for small group classes.

“Barriers [to fitness] tend to come from within,” says Ponder. “We’ve tried to make this space gentler. We’ve tried to provide a front-of-house experience that’s more caring to ease people into it.”

The gym operates on a membership basis, starting at $50 per week, but they do offer a casual pass for $35, which gives you access to one class and towel service, plus use of the gym’s beautifully designed shower rooms.

