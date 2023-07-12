Time Out says

Game 3 of the NRL State of Origin is on at Sydney’s Accor Stadium on July 12, and while it may be a dead rubber, it’s still Origin – with that intense NSW vs QLD rivalry. Origin also comes with a rich dose of heritage and culture, and that's part of the reason why the NRL called up New Zealand’s biggest band, Six60 – who also have a huge following here in Australia – to headline the pre-game show that night. “Soulful, pop, R’n’B” outfit Six60 will be performing three of their songs, including one of their biggest hits, ‘Don’t Forget Your Roots’, which is a passionate call to connect to heritage and culture, and a song that they’ve become known for across the world.

The track is a perfect fit for Origin, since it's all about players representing their state and their roots with passion and pride. The song is also an anthem for the band’s connection to their Māori culture, another theme that resonates in Rugby League. Connection to First Nations peoples – Indigenous Australians, Torres Strait Island, Māori and Pasifika culture – runs deep throughout the game, at all levels, and in both State of Origin playing squads.

In the lead up to this huge performance, which will also be broadcast on Nine, we caught up with Six60’s vocalist Matiu Walters, to talk about this “pinch yourself” moment, how both sport and music unite people, and where Australia is at on its journey to connect with Indigenous culture.

How did you feel when Six60 got the call up to perform at Origin?

We were just really, really stoked. I've never been to Origin, let alone played there. We were surprised. We’re never not surprised by all the cool things that happen. You start your music journey and you're just playing to anyone who is walking by and cares to listen. And now we find ourselves lined up to play in Sydney at the State of Origin, in front of so many people and live on TV. It's going to be one of those pinch-yourself moments.

I know Rugby League is really big in New Zealand, due to the Warriors inclusion in the NRL, but is Origin big in NZ?

Yeah, Origin is massive here. There will be Kiwis playing in the game, and there are a lot of Kiwis flying to Sydney to watch the game, too. Rugby League has been huge here for a while, but recently it's really taken off. I think because the Warriors [NZ NRL team] are doing really well, and maybe also a little bit due to the decline in Rugby [Union] – so that's kind of a perfect storm. And I think we feel like League unites us – New Zealand and Australia.

Why do you think Six60 was chosen to play this huge event that almost 2 million Australians tune into?

We've been touring Australia on an annual basis for a long time, playing big venues, and we sell a lot of tickets. That's one side of it. But also, I think it’s the timing – New Zealand is at this place where they're really, really accepting Māori culture at new levels. Australia is coming into this place where they're starting to identify and acknowledge their Indigenous culture. And, in the last couple of years that we've been touring to Australia, we've made a real moment of trying to bring those cultures together. Bringing people together is really our mission, our purpose in making music. And I think this is just one of those moments. It feels cool that people are ready for something like this on such a big stage. And we're grateful to be the ones to provide it.

For those Australians who don't know Six60, can you explain your sound?

I guess if you have to put it in a box, we kind of make soulful pop, R’n’B. If that makes any sense. But I will just double down on the purpose – we love the power of music to bring people together. You may listen to our music and feel like it touches on many different genres – the music is intended to be heard by many people together. Which is why, in a way, we're also not surprised that we've been asked to play at Origin.





