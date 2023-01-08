Time Out says

Melbourne's famous for its tennis – but the summer action actually hits off in Sydney (as well as Brisbane and Perth), with the inaugural United Cup. It's a brand-new international mixed tennis tournament that sees top male-female teams from 18 countries hit it out at stadiums in three Australian cities, with the finals played in Sydney. We answer your United Cup FAQs.

When is the United Cup?

The United Cup will run in Sydney from Dec 29 2022 to Jan 8 2023. Each day of the United Cup in Sydney features a day session and a night session. United Cup finals will be played in Sydney from Friday Dec 6 to Sunday Dec 8.

Where is the United Cup being played?

The United Cup will be played in three Australian capital cities: Sydney, Brisbane and Perth. The Sydney games will be played in the Ken Rosewall Arena at Sydney Olympic Park.

What is the United Cup, and what's the format?

The new United Cup will be played in a team competition format. For this inaugural 2022-2023 tournament, teams of four men and four women from 18 different countries will go racquet to racquet. Countries will be split into six pools that are each made up of three teams. In the round-robin stage, teams will play four singles matches (two men's and two women's) and one mixed doubles match. Teams that make the semi-finals and finals will come together in Sydney. There is a AU$22 million prize pool up for grabs.

Which players will compete in the United Cup?

In Sydney games of the United Cup, you'll be able to watch world number two Rafael Nadal, high-ranking Australian players Alex De Minaur and Alja Tomljanovic, as well as world number three Jessica Pegula and world number nine Madison Keys. Unfortunately, Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of the Australian team due to an ankle injury.

How were countries selected for the United Cup?

Eighteen nations are competing in the inaugural United Cup tournament, with 12 of those countries selected from the countries of the top six men's and women's players, according to ATP and WTA rankings. The other six teams qualify based on combined men's and women's rankings.

In Sydney you will be able to watch players from Australia, the USA, Great Britain, Spain, Germany and the Czech Republic compete, as well as whichever teams make the finals series.

What's the United Cup schedule? How do I get United Cup tickets?

To view the schedule and buy tickets to games, click here. Ticket prices start from just $40 per adult.

How can I watch the United Cup on TV?

United Cup games will air live and free on the 9Network and 9Now, as well as Stan Sport. Want to watch the United Cup games on TV with a crowd? See our list of the best sports bars in Sydney.

Want to know what else is on in Sydney in January 2023? Check out our guide to the best things to do.