The Sydney Opera House is turning 50 and she doesn’t look a day over 49. The iconic harbourside venue is celebrating the big milestone by giving back, and we are truly thankful.

50/50 is a new program that will feature 50 films pulled from the Opera House’s impressive archival back catalogue of concerts and performances, free to stream for all to enjoy. 50 films streaming for 50 days to celebrate 50 years has a nice ring to it, don’t you think?

The carefully curated line-up will feature documentaries, performances, discussions and livestreams that were filmed at the Sydney Opera House since 1973. The footage will showcase moments over the past 50 years including performances like Gurrumul’s moving show with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra in 2014, Stephen Hawking’s thought-provoking appearance in 2015 and Stepping Out, an award-winning Aussie documentary from 1980 which follows the lives of a group of disabled actors preparing to perform at the Sydney Opera House.

In a statement released by the Sydney Opera House, head of screen, Stuart Buchanan said the curation of such a big program has shown how important the venue has been in facilitating a thriving arts and culture scene in Australia’s history.

“Curating a highlights reel for anyone’s birthday can be tricky, but capturing the incredible presence and memory of the Sydney Opera House across five decades of history has been no mean feat for the team,” he said.

“Searching the archives has been a wonderful adventure, finding long-forgotten gems and watching the impact and culture of the House evolve in front of your eyes.”

50/50 is happening online between September 3 and October 22 2024, with new streams on offer each week. Tickets are free, so get streaming here and enjoy celebrating 50 glorious years.

