Sydney Opera House Tour

  • Things to do, Walks and tours
Photograph: Jamie Williams
Buy ticket
Time Out says

Explore the Sydney Opera House

It’s a rare chance that you’ll have the opportunity to explore a completely empty Opera House theatre. On this tour, you’ll be able to visit all of the main theatres (dependant on if there are shows on) – from the majestic Concert Hall to the quaint Drama Theatre and, if you’re lucky, get a sneak peek of a rehearsal.

You’ll walk along the outside of the Opera House, past roped off areas and learn all there is to know about Sydney’s famous House of art and culture. Discover what inspired the Danish architect Jorn Utzon to enter the international competition to design the Opera House; where his idea to create a sail-like building came from, and how and why the building was declared ‘unbuildable’ by engineers. Find out where the materials to build the Opera House came from and run your hands along a few of the million white ceramic tiles that make up the glistening exterior.
 
The tour goes for approximately one hour and there is plenty of time to take photos and revel in the beauty of this phenomenal building. The tour guides are incredibly knowledgeable and, more importantly, come bearing a microphone and individual headsets so you don’t have to worry about being out of earshot for any important info.
Written by
Rebecca Zhuang

Details

