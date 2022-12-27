Sydney
Timeout

Amadeus

  • Theatre, Drama
  • Sydney Opera House, Sydney
  1. Michael Sheen in Faith Healer
    Photograph: SOH/Manuel Harlan
  2. Amadeus Constanze and Mozart
    Photograph: SOH/Daniel Boud
Buy ticket
Time Out says

Michael Sheen will star in this momentous production as part of the Sydney Opera House’s 50th anniversary celebrations

Acclaimed Welsh actor and producer Michael Sheen will star as Salieri in a gripping new Australian-exclusive production of Peter Shaffer’s Tony and Academy Award-winning masterpiece Amadeus at the Sydney Opera House.

Portraying the glorious artistic rivalry of two great classical composers – Salieri and Mozart – the show is the first event to be announced as part of the Opera House’s year-long 50th anniversary celebrations. The ambitious contemporary production combines theatre, opera and classical music with lavish costumes directed by Australian fashion house Romance Was Born. It will be staged in the newly transformed Concert Hall from December 27, 2022.

Michael Sheen has vast credits in film, television and the stage spanning Hollywood and independent titles. You would have seen him in The Twilight Saga, Frost/Nixon, The Queen, Tron: Legacy, Masters of Sex and Good Omens. He was also nominated for an Olivier Award for his portrayal of Mozart in Amadeus at the Old Vic, London in 1998.

The play reimagines the lives of Salieri and Mozart in a narrative fuelled by power, jealousy, revenge, and symphonies. It reveals Salieri’s inner torment as he grapples with Mozart’s genius and sets out to destroy the brilliant, flamboyant young star.

Co-presented and produced by leading Sydney-based independent theatre presenter Red Line Productions, the new production is directed by multi award-winning director Craig Ilott (Smoke & Mirrors, American Idiot, Betty Blokk Buster Reimagined). It will feature forty performers, including actors, opera singers and musicians from The Metropolitan Orchestra fused into the on-stage drama. It brings to life Mozart’s timeless music, including; ‘The Magic Flute’, ‘The Marriage of Figaro’ and ‘The Abduction from the Seraglio’. Two Sydney-based actors will star in key roles: Heath Ledger Scholarship recipient Rahel Romahn (Here Out West, Shantaram, Lord of The Flies, The Principal) will play Mozart, and New York-trained Lily Balatincz (Constellations, The Eggs, Stop the Virgens) will perform the role of Constanze Mozart.

From October onwards, the Opera House kicks off a year-long season of celebrations to mark the cultural icon’s 50th anniversary. The full program of events and performances will be announced later this year, with support from the NSW Government’s Blockbuster Funding initiative. The anniversary coincides with the completion of the Opera House’s Decade of Renewal.

Pre-sale tickets for Amadeus are on sale from 9am on July 13, and general public tickets are on sale from 9am on July 18.

Alannah Maher
Written by
Alannah Maher

Details

Event website:
www.sydneyoperahouse.com/events/whats-on/theatre/2023/amadeus.html
Address:
Sydney Opera House
Bennelong Point
Sydney
2000
Price:
$75 + bf

Dates and times

Buy
