Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Antartica

  • Theatre, Musicals
  • Carriageworks, Eveleigh
  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
  1. Antarctica - Sydney Festival
    Photograph: Sydney Festival/Ada Nieuwendijk
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. Antarctica - Sydney Festival
    Photograph: Sydney Festival/Ada Nieuwendijk
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. Antarctica - Sydney Festival
    Photograph: Sydney Festival/Ada Nieuwendijk
    PreviousNext
    /3
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

4 out of 5 stars

Go with open ears, and leave with an astonishing new vision of what contemporary Australian opera can achieve

If the ancient layers of ice that make up Antarctica could sing, what stories would they tell you? Composer Mary Finsterer and librettist Tom Wright’s new opera, Antarctica, shows you – using the icy plains as “a library of hidden mysteries,” and a place where ideologies, people and nature collide. Fresh from its world premiere at last year’s Holland Festival, the opera makes its Australian debut as one of the highlights of 2023’s Sydney Festival.

It is clear from first glance that this isn’t your traditional opera, and it’s best enjoyed as a ceaselessly layered soundscape; a series of dreams, thoughts, experiences and ideas forged in sound, rather than a narrative with a singular trajectory.

Finsterer’s music is at once cinematic, deliciously dissonant and evocative of the epic scale of endlessness in Antarctica...

The design by Elizabeth Gadsby (set and costume) and Alexander Berlage (light) combines browns, navies and greens reminiscent of old world explorers with stark, electronic blacks, reds and bright LED white. Singers take their places in a large glass window filled with billowing fog, and set like a square block of ice near the bottom of a towering screen that is later strewn with raw text from data relating to Antarctica; including coordinates, species, landmarks, and star constellations (AV design by Mick Daly). Above, in the top left corner, a little girl who has somehow survived to tell the story watches from her own solitary window (played by Hayden Holmes). 

In front of the huge set sits the Asko|Shönberg orchestra, led by Jack Symonds. It features a celesta (or bell piano), a huge glockenspiel and a set of tubular bells that ring out alongside live operatic singing, electro-acoustic sound and recorded, echoing speaking voices. Voices are attributed to human characters, but also the ship that carries them and the creature that threatens them.

Finsterer, Wright and director Imara Savage have worked together to create a cohesive vision of Antarctica as a mysterious and dangerous place for the four explorers to discover. Finsterer’s music is at once cinematic, deliciously dissonant and evocative of the epic scale of endlessness in Antarctica, employing the voices of the singers and the expert instrumentalists to awe-inspiring effect. The opera uses a range of musical techniques, developed from Finsterer’s varied musical practice and in tandem with scientists from the University of Tasmania, including matching musical contours to those of a graph predicting decompositions of tidal currents somewhere on the Antarctic coast

Wright’s libretto combines English and Latin phrases that blur the lines between language and music in a beautifully poetic way. Savage places detailed vignettes inside the central block of ice that are sometimes static, but never distracting from the grandeur of the sound accompanying them. It’s something of a neo-Romantic work, blending art, language, science, and music to show us how small we really are in the terrifying largeness of our world.

Antarctica begs you to lean into its precisely orchestrated, excitingly layered complexity. Go with open ears, armed with a program and a bit of research (start with Shönberg, Philip Glass and John Cage), and leave with an astonishing new vision of what contemporary Australian opera can achieve.

Antartica is being performed at Carriageworks, Eveleigh, as part of Sydney Festival until January 8, 2023. Find out more and get tickets here.

Want more? We've rounded up the best free and cheap Sydney Festival experiences.

Charlotte Smee
Written by Charlotte Smee

Details

Event website:
www.sydneyfestival.org.au/events/antarctica
Address:
Carriageworks
245 Wilson St
Eveleigh
Sydney
2015
Price:
$39-$149+bf

Dates and times

Buy
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

The best things in life are free.

Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!