Time Out says

Pop the cork! This bubbly, party-starting alt-cabaret is back and better than ever

Think Jay Gatsby hosted the best roaring '20s parties? Not anymore. It’s time to crack open some Champagne and celebrate the return of the scintillating smash-hit show Blanc de Blanc Encore from the production company and creative force Strut & Fret.

This adults-only experience is a bit fancy, a bit bubbly and super boozy. After its record-breaking premiere at the Sydney Opera House in 2019, Blanc de Blanc Encore sold out to standing ovations nationwide. The dazzling performance now returns to Sydney this summer to kick off proceedings at brand new cabaret and circus venue the Grand Electric, 199 Cleveland Street, Surry Hills. Does that address sound familiar? That's because it's the original home of the comedy and performance hub the Giant Dwarf, may it rest in peace.

Catch the show at this exciting new theatre and transport yourself back to the glitz and glamour of 1920s Paris to experience a world of high-class cabaret, dance numbers, artistic acrobatics, and risqué revelry.

Expect a star-studded cast from around the world, such as Cirque du Soleil alumni like aerial duo Spencer Craig (Canada) and Caitlin Marion (USA), as well as newer faces such as Emma Phillips (New Zealand) and Léah Wolff (Canada). Audience members are encouraged to embrace the experience with open arms, the dress code is, naturally: white with a touch of sparkle.

Blanc de Blanc Encore is in Sydney from January 7 to March 4, 2023. To book tickets and for more information, visit the website.

