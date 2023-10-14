Nakkiah Lui's riotous riff on a '90s camp classic high-kicks its way onto the Sydney stage

Time Out says

After getting booted from Griffin Theatre Co's 2022 season, Time Out Future Shaper Nakkiah Lui’s sparkly, smart-arsed spoof of the so-bad-it’s-good 1995 cinematic masterpiece Showgirls is not backing down without a fight. Lui (Black is the New White, Black Comedy) delivers her trademark mix of wit, social commentary and balls-to-the-wall silliness with a throughline of Indigenous pride.

When fair-skinned dance enthusiast Sarah Jane Jones (Stephanie Somerville) gets a whiff of evidence about her Indigenous ancestry, she high-tails it to the glitziest casino in Brisvegas. Her mission? To land a role in the First Nations burlesque spectacular: ‘Blaque Showgirls’ – by any means necessary.

Under the expert eye of superstar First Nations director Shari Sebbens (Superheroes, City of Gold), Blaque Showgirls stars Stephanie Somerville (Chalkface) going head-to-head with all-dancing, all-diamantéd Top End drag queen Foxxy Empire.

Griffin's artistic director Declan Greene is particularly excited for this show. And one thing that really excites him is that it is absolutely “far too big for the space”.

Greene says: “It'll be just really exciting and overwhelming and overstimulating to see… It's a cast of five exceptional dancer-actors at the top of their game, doing this spectacular First Nations casino burlesque drag show with high kicks happening, you know, inches away from your face. There’s a level of engagement to that kind of spectacle that you don't get in bigger spaces.”

Strap in. Blaque Showgirls plays at SBW Stables Theatre, Kings Cross, from September 4 to October 14. Tickets range from $38-$62 (or $20 Monday Rush) and you can snap them up over here.