The most intriguing shows to see at Sydney Fringe Festival

See this if: You want to say you’ve seen the ridiculously hilarious new musical on everyone’s lips.
What’s the vibe? Any show that can be described as “The Book of Mormon meets Beauty and the Beast” has got me on board. It comes to Sydney fresh from sell-out seasons in Melbourne and Adelaide (where it received the Critics Circle Award). This theatrical tale tells the story of Joseph Merrick, a professional ‘freak’ known as the Elephant Man, and his outrageous misadventures and fights to overcome prejudice and prove that love conquers all. For that extra immersive element, this headliner production is performed in the round in the festival’s main Spiegeltent. Roll up and take my money!
When and where? The Marvellous Elephant Man the Musical rolls up at the Spiegeltent Festival Garden at the Entertainment Quarter from Sep 1-Oct 1. Tickets start at $56 and you can snap them up over here.