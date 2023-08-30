The most intriguing shows to see at Sydney Fringe Festival

Our arts and culture editor shares her picks for the weird, wonderful and "fringe-iest" shows to see this month

September is here, the flowers are blooming, and the city’s largest independent arts festival is unfurling across the city. With more than 400 events taking over 12 festival hubs throughout the month, you might be wondering, “Where the bloody hell do I see at Sydney Fringe?” Not to fret, I’m here to help.

A Fringe Festival is a time to see something really out of the box – ideally in the glittering carnival atmosphere of a Spiegeltent, or in a repurposed nook in the basement of a heritage building. If you haven’t seen some acrobatics, some elaborate costumes, naked people, or something that made you cry – was there even a Fringe in town?

Here are some picks from the Sydney Fringe program that have piqued my interest, and I reckon they’ll give you the most memorable, “fringe-iest” experiences of all. So download the Sydney Fringe App and get that wishlist started!