For the first time, Cirque du Soleil takes to the ice in the Australian debut of Crystal

If you've even been to a Cirque du Soleil show, you've probably been ushered into a bigtop or an arena to watch the ultra-limber Montreal-based acrobats perform gravity-defying and breathtaking acts of magic. The circus company has been touring and delighting for years, and now, they've taken to the ice.

For the first time in the company's history – and a first for Australian audiences – Cirque du Soleil: Crystal heads Down Under and onto the frosty stage. Kicking off in NZ on June 16 before heading over to Brissy on July 21, the death-defying show hits Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena from August 3-13, 2023.

The story follows the show's namesake, Crystal, as she embarks on a journey of self-discovery through the age old medium of bendy dance (and aerial stunts, and interpretive figure skating, naturally). The show, which has toured other parts of the world, features remastered pop songs, including Beyoncé's 'Halo', U2's 'Beautiful Day', Nina Simone's 'Sinnerman' and Sia's 'Chandelier', yet another first for the company.

The sub-zero show has toured 115 cities world-wide to an audience of over 1.8 million dazzled onlookers, and now – we finally get a taste.

Head to the show's website here to get more information and to book your tickets. Don't forget a jacket.

