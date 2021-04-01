The excellent sculptor deservedly steps out of the shadows of sometime lover Rodin in this multi-disciplinary show

Women across Australia are speaking up loud and proud right now, and they are asking men to listen and learn. Which is why it’s fab timing to see the Sydney Opera House host exciting new show Claudel. A fascinating fusion of theatre, dance, art and music, it showcases the life and times of brilliant sculptor Camille Claudel. For far too long her creative genius was overshadowed by her association with ‘The Thinker’ artist Auguste Rodin, but Claudel was far more than just a man’s muse, and every bit his creative equal.

Set in 1880s Paris, the haunting drama explores the oft-blurry line between genius and madness, and the consequences women who choose to stand too far out from the crowd. Imogen Sage, a rising star on the Shakespearean scene, plays the rebellious title role in her Opera House debut, with stage and TV titan Christopher Stollery as Rodin. The cast also includes Tara Morice, who you may recognise from Baz Luhrmann’s Strictly Ballroom, Henrietta Amevor (Stan’s Bump), Mitchell Bourke (The Heights) and recent NIDA graduate of Melissa Kahraman.

Claudel also has a powerhouse matriarchal creative team behind the scenes. It’s written and directed by acclaimed playwright Wendy Beckett, and choreographed by internationally acclaimed Meryl Tankard. The Australian premiere opening at the Playhouse on April 23 and running through to May 9. Now, more than ever, is the time to hear from the women written out of history.

Love theatre that writes people back in? Check out our five-star review of Hamilton.