Winner of the 2022 Olivier Award for Best Play Revival, Nick Payne’s luxuriantly romantic hit took the West End by storm, and now it’s coming to Wharf 1 Theatre as part of Sydney Theatre Company’s bumper 2023 season.

Directed by Ian Michael, who is making his STC debut, Constellations tells the tale of the multiversal love between beekeeper Roland and quantum physicist Maryanne, taking us through many different possible scenarios in their relationship, from bliss to heartbreak and all points in between.

Co-starring STC favourite Johnny Carr (Wellmania, Five Bedrooms) and Catherine Van-Davies (STC’s Playing Beatie Bow, television’s The Twelve and Hungry Ghosts), this play is a luminous look at human connection in a chaotic and random universe.

Constellations plays at Wharf 1 Theatre, Walsh Bay, from July 29 to September 2, 2023. Tickets range from $54-$104 and you can get yours over here.

