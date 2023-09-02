Sydney
Timeout

Constellations

  • Theatre, Drama
  • Sydney Theatre Company - Wharf Theatres, Dawes Point
STC Constellations
Photograph: Supplied/STC
Time Out says

This sumptuous and romantic West End hit brings a date with destiny to Sydney Theatre Company

Winner of the 2022 Olivier Award for Best Play Revival, Nick Payne’s luxuriantly romantic hit took the West End by storm, and now it’s coming to Wharf 1 Theatre as part of Sydney Theatre Company’s bumper 2023 season.

Directed by Ian Michael, who is making his STC debut, Constellations tells the tale of the multiversal love between beekeeper Roland and quantum physicist Maryanne, taking us through many different possible scenarios in their relationship, from bliss to heartbreak and all points in between. 

Co-starring STC favourite Johnny Carr (Wellmania, Five Bedrooms) and Catherine Van-Davies (STC’s Playing Beatie Bow, television’s The Twelve and Hungry Ghosts), this play is a luminous look at human connection in a chaotic and random universe. 

Constellations plays at Wharf 1 Theatre, Walsh Bay, from July 29 to September 2, 2023. Tickets range from $54-$104 and you can get yours over here.

Alannah Le Cross
Written by
Alannah Le Cross

Details

Event website:
www.sydneytheatre.com.au/whats-on/productions/2023/constellations
Address:
Sydney Theatre Company - Wharf Theatres
Pier 4/5 Hickson Rd
Walsh Bay
Sydney
2000
Price:
$54-$104
Opening hours:
Mon-Tue 6.30pm, Wed-Sat 7.30pm, Wed 1pm, Sat 1.30pm

Dates and times

