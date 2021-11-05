The sexy thriller is now a smash-hit musical – with all your '90s faves on the soundtrack

The year 1999 was a big one for movies. The Sixth Sense, Toy Story 2 and The Matrix all came out that year, along with the appalling first Star Wars prequel. But there was one movie that excited the hearts and, er, well... of teenagers that year: sexy thriller Cruel Intentions. Based on the 1782 French novel Les Liaisons Dangereuses (which was also the basis for 1988's Dangerous Liaisons), Cruel Intentions had an all-star, all-'90s cast in Ryan Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon, Selma Blair and Sarah Michelle Gellar, at the height of her Buffy powers.

The plot is somewhat convoluted, but it involved a lot of hot, horny teenagers either sleeping with or refusing to sleep with or pretending to sleep with each other. The film's music was the soundtrack to the summer, featuring '90s artists like Counting Crows, Fatboy Slim, Marcy Playground, the Verve and Blur.

In 2015, Lindsey Rosin, Jordan Ross and the film's director, Roger Kumble, turned the story into a jukebox musical, leaning hard into '90s nostalgia (like really hard. The musical's subtitle is 'the '90s musical'). The songs are even more emblematic of the decade than the film's soundtrack was, though four of them have carried over. The setlist: 'Bye Bye Bye' (NSYNC), 'Sometimes' (Britney Spears), 'Just A Girl' (No Doubt), 'Foolish Games' (Jewel), 'Genie In A Bottle' (Christina Aguilera), 'Breakfast At Tiffany’s' (Deep Blue Something), 'Kiss Me' (Sixpence None the Richer), 'Iris' (Goo Goo Dolls), 'I’ll Make Love To You' (Boyz II Men), 'Every You and Every Me' (Placebo) and 'Bittersweet Symphony' (The Verve).

If you still know every word to every one of those songs, you probably learnt a lot about writing the alphabet from Selma Blair's character when you were a teen. Rediscover that perfectly effervescent teenage feeling with Cruel Intentions: the '90s Musical.

Get ready to make your wager.