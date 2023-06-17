Time Out says

An all-star cast featuring Peter Carroll, Vanessa Downing, John Gaden, Philip Quast and Brigid Zengeni will bring to life the long-overdue mainstage debut of Patricia Cornelius’ Do Not Go Gentle directed by STC’s Paige Rattray (Death of a Salesman, Triple X) at Roslyn Packer Theatre this May.

This production brings to the stage one of the great true adventure stories, Robert Scott’s final Antarctic expedition. This epic yarn of courage in the face of overwhelming adversity follows Scott and his team on their quest for the South Pole, facing freezing temperatures, howling winds, and starvation, all the while pursued by a shadowy figure barely glimpsed on the horizon.

Patricia Cornelius (Shit) is a legendary playwright who is regarded for her sweary and incisive work. Director Paige Rattray has spoken highly about the chance to work with Cornelius for the first time.

“The first Australian play I ever worked on was as an Assistant Stage Manager for Patricia’s Love in my first year of University. I’ve been a massive fan of hers since then and the fact that I am now working with her is a dream come true,” Rattray said.

“Patricia's voice and examination of class, in particular the working class, is one that I had not experienced or associated with theatre before. My limited access to theatre at an early age centred around Shakespeare and well-known musicals. Very early on in my career her work made me feel like I could have a place in the theatrical landscape – whatever that was or could be.”

A meditation on myth, mortality and the lure of the impossible, Do Not Go Gentle promises to be one of the highlights of STC’s 2023 season.

This show is playing at the Roslyn Packer Theatre, Walsh Bay, from May 23 to June 17. Find out more and snap up tickets over here.