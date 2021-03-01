When the sky is falling, it might be time for a new monarch in this gloriously absurd show at the Old Fitz

The king must die by the end of the show. That’s the driving force behind absurdist French play Exit the King, which is the first theatrical cab off the ranks for Red Line Productions at the Old Fitz this year. You see, King Berenger has been in power for way too long. Like, 400 years long, and this surreally extended reign has resulted in the kingdom itself getting a bit worn around the edges. A lot worn. Lightning has got stuck in the sky, frogs are raining down, the sun has gone rogue and there’s a great big crack in the wall. While he’s in denial, Queen Marguerite knows that this just won’t do, hence a death is required by the end of this 90-minute show that runs from March 18 to April 10.

Director Megan Wilding takes on Romanian-French playwright Eugene Ionesco’s bizarro gem, and the Old Fitz team are stoked. “Our first production of 2021 explodes the space with electricity and life again with a radical new interpretation of Eugene Ionesco’s classic absurdist comedy Exit the King. With Megan Wilding at the helm, this production promises to be a boldly adventurous, hilariously irreverent, and dangerously politically charged night out – everything we believe theatre should be.”

Young Frankenstein helmer Alexander Berlage is on lighting duties, so you can bet it will look swish too. Consider us sold. The kind should be dead, long live…?

If you love the absurd, also check out Young Frankenstein. Here's our interview with stars Matthew Backer and Shannon Dooley.