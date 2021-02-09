See this award-winning play that examines the friendship between straight and gay best friends

If you didn’t get a chance to see powerful Australian play Fag/Stag at Griffin a few years back, you have another shot thanks to Mardi Gras. Originally devised by and starring Jeffrey Jay Fowler and Chris Isaacs, a brand new production will take over the El Rocco Room in Potts Point from February 17 to March 7.

Directed by Les Solomon, he casts Samson Alston – who recently appeared in The Credeaux Canvas and The Shape of Things – alongside newcomer Ryan Panizza as two best friends, one straight, one gay, both trying to navigate what it means to be a man in contemporary Australia. At times hilarious, it also has its moment of heart-break and everything in between, in a nuanced reckoning with notions of masculinity and all the privilege, but also the struggles, that entails.

It’s the sort of show that holds you in the grip of the hands of its leads, with previous stagings around the country leading to a bundle of awards between them. Seeing it in the company of the Mardi Gras community is sure to heighten the strength of what is already a must-see show – don’t miss this tender comedy that picks at the sore truths lurking below first world problems.

Love queer theatre? Also check out Beautiful Thing and The Pass.