One of the biggest, brightest and bushiest characters in children’s literature comes to town for the school holidays, courtesy of Shake & Stir Theatre Co and Sydney Theatre Company.

Nick Skubij adapts Roald Dahl’s classic book for director Ross Balbuziente, telling the story of the titular woodlands creature, who keeps his wife and cubs fed by raiding the farm of grumpy trio Boggis, Bunce and Bean. When the surly farmers strike back, it’s up to Mr Fox to unite all the animals of the forest in order to win the day.

Staged with a winning combo of live actors interacting with lush and beautifully-realised animations – and playing at a digestible one-hour with no interval – this is sure to delight everyone aged five and up.

Fantastic Mr Fox plays Roslyn Packer Theatre, Walsh Bay, from April 19-30. Snap up tickets over here.