Time Out says

The world premiere of this new Australian show is overflowing with ’90s girl band nostalgia and raw girl power

It’s 1994 and powerhouse record label managers, Craig and Darren, have created the girl band to end all girl bands. They have been moulded, twisted, and worked to become the girls that everyone wants – the Sensation Girls. Problem is, the Sensation Girls don’t know who they are anymore. When unofficial leader DeeDee unexpectedly quits, things begin to unravel. The girls are getting older and bolder, and they know what they want – what they really, really want.

The world premiere of this brand new Australian musical from New Ghosts Theatre Company hits the stage with the support of Riverside’s National Theatre of Parramatta (NTofP) this May as part of NTofP’s True West Program.

Penned by award-winning playwright Katy Warner, Girl Band is directed in all its ’90s-nostalgia-laced glory by Sydney Theatre Award winner for Best Director, Lucy Clements (New Ghosts Theatre Company’s Albion).

The sensational cast busting out the crimping irons and butterfly clips for the occasion features Amy Hack (Griffin Theatre Company’s Ghosting The Party), Jade Fuda (Sport For Jove’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream), Meg Clarke (Australian Theatre for Young People’s Past The Shallows), Chaya Ocampo (Hayes Theatre Co’s Godspell), LJ Wilson (Little Eggs Collective’s Symphonie Fantastique), and Madeline Marie Dona (Outhouse Theatre Co’s How To Defend Yourself).

Lucy Clements says that the impressive team of 22 female and non-binary theatre makers they’ve assembled are “thrilled to be a part of the birth of this exhilarating and inspiring new Australian play” that brings together “original ’90s beats, Spice Girl-inspired choreography, and six of the feistiest pop stars you’ve ever seen hit the stage.”

Girl Band promises to powerfully challenge the exploitation of women in the music industry and amplify true girl power – low-rise jeans optional.

Girl Band debuts at Riverside Theatres, Parramatta, from May 18-27. Tickets range from $46-$59 and you can snap them up over here.

