Timeout

Grease

  • Theatre, Musicals
Sydney's 2013 production of 'Grease'
Photograph: Supplied | Sydney's 2013 production of 'Grease'
Time Out says

The original high school musical is returning to Australia – tell me more, tell me more

You better shape up! Australia is getting a brand-new production of the musical hit that’s got groove, it's got meaning – it’s Grease

Packed with a soon-to-be-announced star cast, Grease returns to Australian stages in a multi-million dollar production featuring all those unforgettable songs from the movie – including ‘Summer Nights’, ‘Sandy’, ‘Hopelessly Devoted to You’, ‘You’re The One That I Want’, ‘Greased Lightnin’’ and ‘Grease is the Word’.

Presented by John Frost for Crossroads Live Australia, the tour is set to debut as Melbourne’s summer musical at Her Majesty’s Theatre from January 2024, before hopping a flying car ride to Sydney’s Capitol Theatre from March 2024.

At the time that it originally closed on Broadway in 1980, Grease’s 3,388-performance run was the longest musical in Broadway history. From the hit 1978 movie starring John Travolta and Australian sweetheart Olivia Newton-John (RIP) – which went on to become the highest grossing movie-musical of all time – to the addition of the new Pink Ladies series, Grease is officially the most expansive cinematic universe derived from a stage musical. Not too shabby for a story that encourages taking up smoking and totally changing your entire personality to get a boyfriend! 

Casting announcements will be made in the coming months. In the meantime, we will be hanging out for a match as perfect as that time Courtney Act was cast as the Teen Angel who sings 'Beauty School Dropout' in an arena tour.

To sign up to the waitlist for ticketing and cast announcements, visit greasemusical.com.au.

Alannah Maher
Written by
Alannah Maher

Details

Event website:
greasemusical.com.au/
Address:
Price:
TBC
Opening hours:
TBC
