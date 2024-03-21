Australia’s much anticipated return season of Lin Manuel Miranda’s hip-hop-infused musical megahit Hamilton is getting closer, and the producers have finally revealed the cast who will be treading the boards when the exclusive Sydney season opens in late July – and we simply can’t wait for it.

Some of the original cast members of the Antipodean production are back on board, along with a fresh mix of new faces. Making her Hamilton debut is rising star Vidya Makan, taking on the iconic role of Eliza Hamilton. A critically acclaimed and award-winning composer/lyricist and actor/singer dedicated to championing minority voices, Vidya is a perfect addition to this revolutionary musical. She originated the role of Catherine Parr, Henry VIII’s sixth and final wife, in the Australian tour of Six the Musical, and last year she debuted her own original musical The Lucky Country at Sydney’s Hayes Theatre Co, a rollicking chamber musical that digs deep into the idea of Australia, identity and belonging.

Other newcomers who couldn’t say no to this include Gerard-Luke Malgas as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Etuate Lutui as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, and Googoorewon Knox as George Washington. Tainga Savage, who appeared in the original Australian company and the international tour, steps into a principal role as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton.

Australia’s original Alexander Hamilton, Jason Arrow, will reprise the titular role of the “polymath, pain in the ass” – which is great news to everyone who agrees with our five-star review that says his take on the role is “softer and far more charming than Lin Manuel Miranda’s acerbic turn in the role [which he wrote and originated]”. The South African-born and Perth-raised actor has also been leading the international touring production of Hamilton throughout the Asia Pacific region.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hamilton Australia (@hamiltonaustralia)

Meanwhile, Callan Purcell returns as Aaron Burr following his acclaimed performance in Brisbane and Auckland (we're told that his scenes alongside Arrow had Lin Manuel Miranda himself in awe, when he finally saw the Aussie production in Brisbane), Akina Edmonds is returning as Angelica Schuyler, Elandrah Eramiha as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds, and Brent Hill as King George.

Australian Producer Michael Cassel said: “We are overjoyed to welcome back so many familiar faces for Sydney but also to welcome some new members to our Australian Hamilton family. We promised we would be back, and I couldn’t be more pleased… This company is testimony to the incredible and diverse talent we have on our stages in Australia”.

Hamilton had its Australian premiere at the Sydney Lyric Theatre in March 2021 – becoming the first production of the musical to open anywhere in the world following Covid-19 lockdowns – and went on to play in Melbourne, Brisbane and New Zealand, concluding in June. While the season was a huge success, some 133 performances of the initial Sydney season had to be cancelled due to the pandemic, which means that thousands upon thousands of fans missed out on seeing it. The 2024 return opens it up for a whole new audience to see the sensational show.

The production will play a limited engagement back at the Lyric from July 30, 2024, with tickets on sale now at hamiltonmusical.com.au. They’re not lying when they say this is a Sydney exclusive – this is the only city the production will play before leaving Australia. So make sure that you’ll be in the room where it happens, because we don’t know how to say no to this.

Are you still unsure of what Hamilton is about and why it is a big deal? We explain further over here.

RECOMMENDED READS: