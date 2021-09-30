The Shakespearean tragedy of overreach will be STC's first show to perform in the round at the newly renovated Wharf

What better way for Sydney Theatre Company (STC) to mark its grand, post-lockdown return than with one of the grandest plays of all time? Artistic director Kip Williams ushers audiences back into the Wharf with the back-stabbing drama of Shakespeare’s magnificent Julius Caesar. Running from November 15 to December 24, it will be their very first show to be performed in the round, thanks to the flexibility of the new renos.

And sheesh, what a cast he has assembled, with Geraldine Hakewill (The Real Thing), Ewen Leslie (Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead) and Zahra Newman (Cat on a Hot Tin Roof) taking on every single role between them in a triumvirate of power of which the long-dead would-be emperor would surely approve. We join the drama just as restless daggers are being sharpened, with Caesar’s many military victories no means to allay fears that the power has gone to his increasingly swollen head. It’s the birth of the Roman Empire, for sure, but *SPOILERS* he ain’t gonna live to see it.

We spoke to Williams about his hopes for the show earlier this year. “One of the central characters in Julius Caesar is the public, so to tell this story at this time, with audiences literally looking at each other the whole way through the night will be really powerful,” Williams says. “Particularly during the Trump era, but not just in America, in the UK, here in Australia, across many nations around the world, the democratic experiment has descended into a farce. And we are witnessing, more than ever, the way in which leadership is something that depends upon manipulation in order to in order to obtain and maintain, and the moral crisis around leaders who are who are interested in assuming a role, as opposed to those who are interested in serving the public interest.”

He’s even more excited to unveil the show at STC now. Tickets go on sale October 11. As per the roadmap to unlocking Sydney, Julius Caesar will perform to 75 per cent capacity audiences, and mask-wearing will be compulsory. All patrons, staff, cast and crew will be required to be fully vaccinated as a condition of entry. As Williams says, “This is about ensuring there is clarity and confidence for all of our audience, staff and artists.”

