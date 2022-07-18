Sydney
Timeout

Madagascar – The Musical

  • Theatre, Musicals
Time Out says

This stage show based on the crack-a-lackin’ DreamWorks movie is making its Aussie debut

Are you ready to move it, move it? The Australian premiere of the international touring production of Madagascar – The Musical is landing in Sydney this December – and we’re promised that there are plenty of mischievous penguins and raving lemurs to boot.

Adapted from the smash-hit 2005 DreamWorks animated movie, this family musical has performed to sold-out audiences across the UK and New Zealand. It is brought to life by colourful sets, world-class puppets, action-packed adventure and brand new songs.

In a major coup for western Sydney, Madagascar – The Musical will be performed at the world-class Sydney Coliseum Theatre in Rooty Hill. This stunning 2,000 seat theatre was shortlisted for an international design award in 2021.

Just like the movie, this musical follows a group of crack-a-lackin’ animal friends – Alex the lion, Marty the zebra, Melman the giraffe and Gloria the hippo – as they escape from their home in New York’s Central Park Zoo and find themselves on an unexpected journey to the madcap world of the lemur king Julien’s Madagascar. 

Smile and wave boys, and borrow some children if you must, because this sounds like a show to get suited up for. 

This Selladoor Worldwide production is making its Australian debut with the help of the Path Entertainment Group and GMG Productions in association with Jones Theatrical Group. You can join the waitlist for tickets here.

Feeling dramatic? Check out the best shows to see in Sydney this month.

Alannah Maher
Written by
Alannah Maher

Details

Event website:
madagascarthemusical.com.au/
Address:
