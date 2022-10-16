Time Out says

Can-can on down to Circular Quay this October and check out this dazzling theatre-inspired spectacle

Grab your camera and put on your finest frock or suit, a Moulin Rouge! The Musical inspired pop-up is coming to town.

With its captivating and feel-good soundtrack, magnificent costumes and brilliant dances, Moulin Rouge! The Musical has been stealing hearts, winning awards (ten Tonys in 2021, no less) and captivating audiences since its debut in May this year.

Now, to celebrate the masterpiece that is Moulin Rouge! The Musical, the Southern Forecourt of the Overseas Passenger Terminal at Circular Quay will be transforming into an interactive fusion of creativity, splendour and charm on Saturday 15 and Sunday 16 October, from 11am to 5pm.

Expect photo opportunities in front of that red love heart, mini makeovers, coffee and croissants, and Pinot and Picasso sessions, plus prizes, giveaways and more.

Whether you’re a die-hard fan of the Baz Luhrmann film that was made at Fox Studios 21 years ago, or adored the recent production, come on down and immerse yourself into a world inspired by the show’s bohemian values of truth, beauty, freedom and love.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is on now at Sydney’s Capitol Theatre, must close December 18.

