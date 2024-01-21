Time Out says

Our critic reckons this “master stroke of R-rated comedy” might just be the climax of this year’s Sydney Festival

Ode to Joy (How Gordon Got to Go to the Nasty Pig Party) is as ecstatically debauched as it sounds. A bass-hole throbbing master stroke of R-rated comedy, a penis de resistance paying tribute to Berlin’s revolutionary hearth of techno – a refuge for the global kink and queer communities – it is laugh-out-loud hilarious for all its frenetically paced sixty minutes. It just might be the fluid-splattered climax of this year’s entire Sydney Festival.

Written and directed by James Ley (already confirmed as one of Scotland’s most thrillingly wit-laced commentators), this filthy fairy tale centres gay Scottish public servant Gordon (Lawrence Boothman). Sexually frustrated and spiritually unfulfilled, unwilling to be spooned anymore by ‘Prince Charmings’ in pubs, Gordon’s homonormative life changes forever when he encounters Manpussy (a magnificent kilt-wearing Marc Mackinnon, doubling as our diva narrator) and his partner Cumpig (a jacked Lithium bunny-man in shorts, Sean Connor).

With DJ Simonotron pumping beats from stage left throughout, our fabulous fellowship travels all the way to Berghain’s gay open sex club, SNAX (tagline: ‘Man Meat in Action’) – a vortex to excess, danger, drugs, freedom, and self-discovery. Manpussy will turn into a glorious en-goggled mermaid queen, Cumpig will turn into a pumpkin, and Gordon will turn into the new European Union.

Ley’s writing and all three actors’ performances produce the most wonderful sustained high. Creativity – in costumes, narrative structure, ideas, physical comedy and character – enriches every moment.

A rebellious fist in the air and up the ass to the multitudes we contain, Ode to Joy is for anyone who has felt that irresistible tug of unknown pleasures. See it, then see you on the dancefloor (winkface emoji, demonface grinning emoji, peach emoji).

Ode to Joy (How Gordon Got to Go to the Nasty Pig Party) is playing on The Thirsty Mile, Walsh Bay, as part of Sydney Festival from Jan 16-21, 2024. Tickets start at $69+bf and you can snap them up over here.

