Oil

  • Theatre, Drama
  • Sydney Theatre Company - Wharf Theatres, Dawes Point
Oil - STC
Photograph: Supplied/STC
Time Out says

Brooke Satchwell returns to the stage in STC's scorching new production that chases a mother-daughter relationship through space and time

Making her Sydney Theatre Company debut, AACTA Award-winner Brooke Satchwell (The Twelve) returns to the stage in a scorching new production of Oil – a time-bending, century-crossing epic. 

Written by boundary-pushing British playwright Ella Hickson, Oil drills deep – taking us from the 19th century to the oil boom of the 1920s, the fraught 1970s, and beyond into the far future. The drama centers on the relationship between mother May and daughter Amy, with the rise of oil and the dwindling of the British Empire as its backdrop.

STC's director of new work and artistic development Paige Rattray (The Lifespan of a Fact, Blithe Spirit) stages Hickson’s allegory for the Wharf 1 Theatre’s new in-the-round stage, transporting audiences in a sweeping journey through space and time.

Satchwell is joined by a strong ensemble cast including Jing-Xuan Chan, Callan Colley, Charlotte Friels and Anne Tenney.

Oil plays at STC's Wharf 1 Theatre, Walsh Bay, from Novemeber 4 to December 16. Tickets are $57-$104 and you can snap them up over here.

Alannah Le Cross
Written by
Alannah Le Cross

Details

Event website:
www.sydneytheatre.com.au/whats-on/productions/2023/oil
Address:
Sydney Theatre Company - Wharf Theatres
Pier 4/5 Hickson Rd
Walsh Bay
Sydney
2000
Price:
$57-$104
Opening hours:
Mon-Tue 6.30pm, Wed-Sat 7.30pm + Sat 1.30pm

Dates and times

