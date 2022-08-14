Time Out says

This zodiac-inspired show at the Opera House is a stunning fusion of burlesque, circus, dance and elevated sideshow

Be whisked away on a mystical journey through the constellations at this intoxicating spectacle. Following a sold out tour to Melbourne, Brisbane and Adelaide, Oracle comes to the Sydney Opera House in August for a limited season.

Tales of love and lust, of bravery and sacrifice are explored. Legends of monsters, of mermaids and other mythical creatures, of powerful goddesses and vengeful gods, of heroes and beautiful maidens. Show creator Bass Fam (Matador) draws on his own Egyptian heritage in the inspiration for Oracle, interweaving other ancient myths that have inspired him from a young age.

Your guide through these prophecies and myths is a maiden – a warrior, a saviour and an empath. A beauty robbed of sight but blessed with vision, she is Oracle, played with a hauntingly beautiful presence and a powerful singing voice to match by Jazmin Varlet (The Voice, The X Factor).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Time Out Sydney (@timeoutsydney)

Oracle guides you through the 12 zodiac myths, explored thematically through live vocals, world class circus acts, mesmerising aerials and steamy burlesque numbers, interlaced with ballet and contemporary dance. The worldclass cast of 18 performers are dressed in elaborately embellished handmade costumes, all designed to celebrate the gorgeous variety of the human form. They perform stunts on specially made apparatuses – including a giant oscillating hourglass and an untethered pole dancing routine.

The epic soundtrack to the evening draws on classic anthems, hit songs, ballads, covers and cinematic masterpieces that will transport you from the Roman arena to the club via the likes of Lady Gaga and Adele.

Fans and followers of the burlesque scene will recognise the electric presences of Rhys Lightning (seen here splashing about in a topshelf bird bath routine) and Bettie Bombshell (whipping up a voluptuous fiery frenzy and some whip-crackin’ fun) in addition to some seriously skilled variety performers.

If your sexual awakening involved the cast of The Mummy movies, this will definitely be up your street. Oracle is a stunning standard for spectacle that will set your senses alight.

Oracle plays at the Sydney Opera House until August 14.

Feeling dramatic? Check out the best shows to see in Sydney this month.