An all trans and gender-diverse team has been assembled for the Australian premiere of this acclaimed play about bathroom encounters

Overflow is a hilarious and devastating exploration of women’s bathrooms, who is allowed in, and who is kept out. Rosie is a young trans woman who distracts herself with memories of bathroom encounters – drunken heart-to-hearts by dirty sinks, and friendships forged in front of crowded mirrors.

There has been a lot of conversation and debate around the rights that gender-non-conforming people have to move through public spaces, especially bathrooms. But rarely are the perspectives of trans people given the spotlight. This show flips the script on that.

In the Australian premiere of Travis Alabanza’s critically acclaimed play at Darlinghurst Theatre Company, Rosie will be brought to life by actor, writer and social activist Janet Anderson. In a first for Australian mainstage theatre, an all trans and gender-diverse team has been assembled.

Director Dino Dimitriadis says: “I can’t tell you what it means to be able to arrive at this moment; for trans people to be in the driving seat, telling these remarkable new stories on our terms, with our lived experiences.”

A non-binary and trans director and interdisciplinary creative producer and curator, Dimitriadis was creative director of Apocalypse (2009-2012), an engine room for relevant and responsive theatre and live art projects. Recent theatre directing credits include Cleansed and Sydney Theatre Award-winning Angels in America Parts I and II at the Old Fitz, Lady Tabouli at the National Theatre of Parramatta, and De Profundis with Paul Capsis.

“I am so excited for the world to meet Janet, a powerhouse performer and an electric voice who marks a new generation of trans performers ready to address this underrepresentation on our stages,” says Dimitriadis.

With an opinion piece published in Vogue Australia, Anderson is a leading voice and figurehead in the #letthemswim movement. At NIDA she performed the titular role of Hamlet and Anna in Vassa. She made her television debut in the US ABC series Reef Break and next year she will appear in the series Last King of the Cross.

Speaking about Overflow, Dimitriadis says: “Travis Alabanza is one of the world’s leading trans artistic voices, creating equally humorous, explosive and tender work that speaks unapologetically and boldly to the present moment. In Overflow, they take us deep into a club bathroom – a liminal space that is a site of so much contest and politics in the trans experience. But through Rosie, they take us into many worlds – playful school days, young love, and all the throes of finding your place in a world determined to make sense of you.”

When it opened in London in 2020, Overflow was dubbed “a future classic” by the Evening Standard, “thought-provoking” by The Guardian, and “filled to the brim with joy, pain and humour” by The Stage.

Overflow plays at Darlinghurst Theatre Company’s Eternity Playhouse in Darlinghurst from September 9-25, 2022. Get your tickets here.