This pertinent hit show returns to Griffin, cracking open tough questions about justice

Award-winning playwright Suzie Millerdrew on her experiences as a lawyer for Prima Facie, the hugely succesful, hard-hitting one-woman play that takes a searing hot, clear-eyed look at the Australian legal system, sexual consent laws and their effects on victims.

Sheridan Harbridge stars as Tessa, a criminal lawyer at the top of her game who knows the law permits no room for emotion, with this production speaking directly to an all-too-familiar reality where one in three women experience some form of sexual assault, and the law’s delivery of ‘justice’ fails to account for the deep imbalances of power and gender.

Former Griffin artistic director Lee Lewis retruns to helm the show. “It’s the last story any of us want to tell, but it’s one that has to be told,” Lewis says. “So we’re all joining hands and leaping in together in the hope of bringing about enough provocation to create a meaningful dialogue around change. It’s Suzie bringing together her lawyer brain with her playwright brain and attacking our legal system for failing to provide sustainable pathways to justice for women who are victims of sexual assault and rape.”

Our reviewer Debbie Zhou said, “Prima Facie gives a platform for a woman to speak her truth, asking us to look beyond first impressions and to dig deeper into the very structures and procedures that embed underlying injustices. This is an urgent and compelling work: one that should be as widely seen for its craft, just as much as its subject matter should be better understood by our politicians, lawmakers and general public. Run, don’t walk.”

