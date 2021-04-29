You shall go the the ball as the Capitol is transformed into the magical fairytale we know and love

Buff up your glass slippers and jump in your enormous pumpkin coach, because you shall go to the ball. Opera Australia and the Gordon Frost Organisation will present the Australian premiere of the Tony Award-wining Broadway sensation Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella at the Capitol Theatre this November.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 30, but get in quick, because they are sure to disappear faster than a powder blue ball gown at the stroke of midnight.

You’ll get all the fairytale's wonder you expect and more, but there’s a new twist to this beloved classic. It might be set in a realm of magic and wonder, but the poor, unloved girl who is cruelly cast off by her stepmother and set to sweeping floors actually hails from our modern times. Expect her to have plenty to say, then, about what a woman wants, and to forge her own way to happily ever after, dragging the prince along with her.

Rodgers and Hammerstein originally wrote their take on the beloved bedtime story for a 1957 telemovie starring the inimitable Julie Andrews. She scored an Emmy for it, no less, seven years before she was swept up, up and above London’s chimneys in big-screen fantasy Mary Poppins. Her turn as Cinderella drew a whopping 100 million viewers. Many have followed in her footsteps since, including a 1997 re-do featuring Brandy, Whitney Houston and Whoopi Goldberg.

We can’t wait to see who dons the glass slippers when the show opens in Sydney, with auditions about to get underway. What we do know is you can expect magical stagecraft, lush orchestrations, and costumes fit for royalty. Make a wish and get booking here.

