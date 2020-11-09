Pop superfans are celebrated in Belvoir's sparkly musical about a young girl and her obsession

Yve Blake’s joyous Australian musical about the agony and ecstasy of teen longing, Fan Girls, is back by popular demand as the first cab off the ranks in Belvoir St’s 2021 season. Karis Oka steps into the lead role of Edna – played by Blake herself In the 2019 run – a teenage girl obsessed with Harry, lead singer of global sensation boyband True Connection (The Voice contestant Aydan).

When the band announces an Australian tour, Edna hopes to meet her number one crush. With script, music and lyrics written by Blake, and lovingly directed by a returning Paige Rattray, the show is a sympathetic look at the intense teenage kicks felt by young women admiring their favourite pop stars from afar. It’s also a savvy reading of the effect of our increasingly digital landscape on them.

Time Out reviewer Cassie Tongue said of the original run, “Edna is one of those rare teens onstage… Lovingly, but not uncritically constructed, we see her ambition and impatience alongside her wit, imagination and truly impressive but totally relatable ability to study and cross reference fan ephemera well beyond the information on any Wikipedia page… It’s about good hooks and big feelings, and best enjoyed with friends.”

Oka and Audan are accompanied by Chika Ikogwe (pictured), Shubshri Kandiah, Ayesha Madon and James Majoos, making up an excitingly diverse cast who get the millennial frenzy young fangirls inhabit.

Belvoir artistic director Eamon Flack says the glorious show was always destined for a second season. “It was a phenomenon. It has a life of its own. We had no choice, really. Originally, there was a much bigger tour planned that will just have to wait for now. But we always wanted it to come back, and we’ve increased the cast size to take it to the Seymour Centre.”