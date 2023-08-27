Time Out says

Bell Shakespeare christens its new home with a stripped back mounting of the OG romantic tragedy

This intimate, minimalist portrayal of the most famous (or infamous?) love story ever told cuts straight to the bone, aiming to expose the intensity and the heartbreak of Shakespeare’s evocative tragedy.

Directed by Peter Evans, this new production of Romeo and Juliet from Bell Shakespeare is also designed to showcase the company’s new home base, The Neilson Nutshell, found within the Pier 2/3 in the Walsh Bay Arts Precinct.

Rose Riley and Jacob Warner star as the tititular star-crossed lovers. The pair featured as Ophelia and Horatio, respectively, in Bell's 2022 production of Hamlet.

Following this year's earlier production of Macbeth starring Hazem Shammas, Romeo and Juliet is a continuation of Bell Shakespeare's mission to celebrate the 400th anniversary of Shakespeare's First Folio in 2023.

Romeo and Juliet plays at The Neilson Nutshell, Pier 2/3 Walsh Bay, from June 23 to August 27. Tickets range from $35-$110. Book over here.

