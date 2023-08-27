Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Romeo and Juliet

  • Theatre, Drama
  • Pier 2/3, Dawes Point
Actors Jacob Warner and Rose Riley embracing
Photograph: Supplied/Bell Shakespeare
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

Bell Shakespeare christens its new home with a stripped back mounting of the OG romantic tragedy

This intimate, minimalist portrayal of the most famous (or infamous?) love story ever told cuts straight to the bone, aiming to expose the intensity and the heartbreak of Shakespeare’s evocative tragedy.

Directed by Peter Evans, this new production of Romeo and Juliet from Bell Shakespeare is also designed to showcase the company’s new home base, The Neilson Nutshell, found within the Pier 2/3 in the Walsh Bay Arts Precinct.

Rose Riley and Jacob Warner star as the tititular star-crossed lovers. The pair featured as Ophelia and Horatio, respectively, in Bell's 2022 production of Hamlet

Following this year's earlier production of Macbeth starring Hazem Shammas, Romeo and Juliet is a continuation of Bell Shakespeare's mission to celebrate the 400th anniversary of Shakespeare's First Folio in 2023. 

Romeo and Juliet plays at The Neilson Nutshell, Pier 2/3 Walsh Bay, from June 23 to August 27. Tickets range from $35-$110. Book over here

RECOMMENDED:

Check out everything that Bell Shakespeare has in store this year

The best shows to see in Sydney this month

Light it up with our ultimate guide to Vivid Sydney

Alannah Maher
Written by
Alannah Maher

Details

Event website:
www.bellshakespeare.com.au/romeo-and-juliet
Address:
Pier 2/3
13 Hickson Rd
Walsh Bay
Sydney
2300
Contact:
walshbayartsprecinct@create.nsw.gov.au
Price:
$35-$110

Dates and times

7:00 pmPier 2/3 $35-$110
7:00 pmPier 2/3 $35-$110
7:00 pmPier 2/3 $35-$110
7:00 pmPier 2/3 $35-$110
7:00 pmPier 2/3 $35-$110
4:00 pmPier 2/3 $35-$110
6:30 pmPier 2/3 $35-$110
6:30 pmPier 2/3 $35-$110
6:30 pmPier 2/3 $35-$110
6:30 pmPier 2/3 $35-$110
Buy
Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.