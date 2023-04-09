Time Out says

If you were looking for a Shakespeare / pop music mash up, then this is the musical for you. Award-winning West End musical & Juliet will debut in Melbourne in February 2023 for its Australian premiere at the Regent Theatre – and it's an exclusive to boot.

Based on Shakespeare's ode to star-crossed love, Romeo and Juliet, the feel-good jukebox musical features iconic songs from legendary pop songwriter Max Martin, including his hits for Britney Spears, Backstreet Boys, Katy Perry, The Weeknd, and Kelly Clarkson. But this is no retelling of the much-loved play – this is, instead, a chance for Juliet to choose her own fate, and embark on a journey of self-discovery.

Tickets are now officially on sale for the Australian season, with producer Michael Cassel saying: “The excitement for & Juliet’s arrival in Melbourne is palpable. This remarkable production, which takes the greatest love story ever told and remixes it with the extraordinary music of Max Martin, is going to be the biggest party in the city and we can't wait to start.”

& Juliet first premiered on London’s West End in 2019, winning 3 Olivier Awards. Tickets are on sale now for the season, running from February 26 to April 9, 2023.