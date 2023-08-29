Sydney
Timeout

Saturday Girls

  • Theatre, Drama
  • Belvoir St Theatre, Surry Hills
  1. Saturday Girls at Belvoir 25A
    Photograph: Supplied/Sour Cherry Productions + Tail of Tales Productions
  2. Saturday Girls at Belvoir 25A
    Photograph: Supplied/Sour Cherry Productions + Tail of Tales Productions
Time Out says

Queer girlhood and the sexual politics of high school are front and centre in this new indie play

A tender and hilarious story about queer girlhood, high school sexual politics, and growing up in a world that’s determined to box you in.

Sam and Joey are best friends, and are both on the Year 10 dance team at a prestigious Sydney private school. But when Joey’s ex-boyfriend leaks her nude photo, her world is turned upside down.

Meanwhile, Sam’s caught up in her own problem: the debate partner who’s, like, totally in love with her. When scrunchies start to go missing and rumours fly about a kiss at a party, the girls find themselves spinning into unfamiliar territory.

Penned by Miranda Michalowski, Saturday Girls was shortlisted for the 2022 Rodney Seaborn Playwright’s Award and long-listed for the 2023 Griffin Award. It is playing Downstairs at Belvoir St Theatre as part of the 25A Season, which showcases work by emerging and independent theatremakers. 

Saturday Girls is playing from August 9-27 at Belvoir St Theatre, Surry Hills. Tickets are $20 for previews and $25 for in-season and you can snap them up over here.

Alannah Le Cross
Written by
Alannah Le Cross

Details

Event website:
belvoir.com.au/productions/saturday-girls/
Address:
Belvoir St Theatre
25 Belvoir St
Surry Hills
Sydney
2010
Contact:
mail@belvoir.com.au
Price:
$20-$25
Opening hours:
Tue-Wed 6.45pm, Thu-Sat 7.45pm, Sun 5.45pm

Dates and times

