Queer girlhood and the sexual politics of high school are front and centre in this new indie play

A tender and hilarious story about queer girlhood, high school sexual politics, and growing up in a world that’s determined to box you in.

Sam and Joey are best friends, and are both on the Year 10 dance team at a prestigious Sydney private school. But when Joey’s ex-boyfriend leaks her nude photo, her world is turned upside down.

Meanwhile, Sam’s caught up in her own problem: the debate partner who’s, like, totally in love with her. When scrunchies start to go missing and rumours fly about a kiss at a party, the girls find themselves spinning into unfamiliar territory.

Penned by Miranda Michalowski, Saturday Girls was shortlisted for the 2022 Rodney Seaborn Playwright’s Award and long-listed for the 2023 Griffin Award. It is playing Downstairs at Belvoir St Theatre as part of the 25A Season, which showcases work by emerging and independent theatremakers.

Saturday Girls is playing from August 9-27 at Belvoir St Theatre, Surry Hills. Tickets are $20 for previews and $25 for in-season and you can snap them up over here.

